BRIEF-Biomaxima Q1 prelim. revenue up 22 pct YoY
* Q1 prelim. revenue 7.1 million zlotys ($1.79 million), up 22 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9662 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, July 16 MDxHealth SA : * MDxHealth collaborates with HistoGenex to offer pharmaco molecular
diagnostic services
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing challenging market conditions in continental Europe, and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.
* Oncomed Pharma-phase 1b study data of tarextumab in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer show changes in ctcs appear to correlate with os outcomes