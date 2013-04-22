BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
BRUSSELS, April 22 Belgian biotech company MDxHealth said on Monday two presentations set to be delivered at a leading U.S. convention would confirm that its prostate cancer test helps urologists rule out unnecessary repeat biopsies.
The molecular diagnostic company, which develops tests for cancer, said two presentations would be made supporting its ConfirmMDx test at the American Urology Association annual meeting on May 4-8.
ConfirmMDx, MDxHealth's first commercial product, aims to distinguish patients with a true-negative biopsy from those who may have undetected cancer. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing