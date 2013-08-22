BRUSSELS Aug 22 Belgium-based cancer testing
company MDxHealth said on Thursday its revenue had
risen but its net loss widened in the first half as the U.S.
launch of its flagship prostate cancer test gathered pace.
The company did not give a specific outlook, but did say
that operating costs would increase in the second half of 2013
due to the commercialisation of ConfirmMDx, which was launched
in May 2012 and cleared by New York health regulators last
month.
MDxHealth said in a statement that revenue in the first six
months of this year, excluding government grants or subsidies,
rose 51 percent year-on-year to 3.0 million euros ($4.0 million)
and its net loss widened to 6.0 million euros from 4.3 million
euros in the first half of 2012.
MDxHealth had 24.7 million in cash and equivalents at the
end of June, swelled by a 18 million euro private placement in
June.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
