BRUSSELS Oct 16 Belgian-based cancer testing
company MDxHealth said on Wednesday that its brain
tumour test PredictMDx had been included in the guidelines of
the U.S. National Comprehensive Cancer Network, meaning it would
be made available to more U.S. patients.
To be included in the network as well as being awarded a
national reimbursement code by the America Medical Association
cleared the way for comprehensive reimbursement of the test in
the United States, MDxHealth said.
The PredictMDx test gives doctors better insight into
whether certain types of treatment work with a patient or not.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)