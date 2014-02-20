BRUSSELS Feb 20 Belgian cancer testing group
MDxHealth said on Thursday it had signed an agreement
with U.S. health organisation Prime Health Services, which will
extend the access to its prostate cancer test to 144 million
insured people.
MDxHealth said the deal would allow faster reimbursement for
the test and increase the revenues it can book in 2014.
The group said that each year about a million U.S. men have
a prostate biopsy which shows they have no cancer, though up to
one in three of those tests are incorrect, leaving them at risk
of undetected cancer.
The group's prostate test, ConfirmMDx, can reduce the number
of such "false negatives", MDxHealth said.
