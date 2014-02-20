BRUSSELS Feb 20 Belgian cancer testing group MDxHealth said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with U.S. health organisation Prime Health Services, which will extend the access to its prostate cancer test to 144 million insured people.

MDxHealth said the deal would allow faster reimbursement for the test and increase the revenues it can book in 2014.

The group said that each year about a million U.S. men have a prostate biopsy which shows they have no cancer, though up to one in three of those tests are incorrect, leaving them at risk of undetected cancer.

The group's prostate test, ConfirmMDx, can reduce the number of such "false negatives", MDxHealth said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)