BRUSSELS, July 29 Belgium-based cancer testing company MDxHealth said on Monday it had signed a partnership with Bostwick Laboratories Inc to market prostate cancer test ConfirmMDx in the United States.

MDxHealth, which secured U.S. approval for the test earlier this month, said the partnership would grant it access to one of the largest urology networks in the country.

Bostwick provides laboratory services specialising in the monitoring and diagnosis of cancer. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)