BRUSSELS, July 29 Belgium-based cancer testing
company MDxHealth said on Monday it had signed a
partnership with Bostwick Laboratories Inc to market prostate
cancer test ConfirmMDx in the United States.
MDxHealth said the partnership would grant it access to one
of the largest urology networks in the country, where the test
has been available since May 2012.
Bostwick provides laboratory services specialising in the
monitoring and diagnosis of cancer.
