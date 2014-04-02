BRIEF-Atossa receives positive interim review from safety committee in Endoxifen study
April 2 Mdxhealth Sa
* Has entered into a co-marketing agreement with LI path (long island pathology, inc.) to promote MDXhealth's confirmmdx for prostate cancer test
* Agreement expands MDXhealth's access to urologists in the highly populated new york and new jersey region
LI path is a high-end, full-service independent anatomic and clinical pathology laboratory that serves the New York City metropolitan area
* Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Agenus' anti-PD-1 antibody begins