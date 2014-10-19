* Danone says no decision on priorities for external growth
* Says is not conducting strategic review of assets
* Says didn't discuss Mead Johnson at Oct. 17 board meeting
* Sources said Danone saw Mead Johnson as preferred target
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Oct 19 French foods group Danone SA
said on Sunday it was not conducting a strategic
review of assets and had not decided on any priority in terms of
possible external growth possibilities.
The maker of Activia yoghurt and Evian water made the
comments after sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday Danone had decided it wants to pursue a takeover of U.S.
infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.
Danone had declined to comment on the story on Friday, but
in an e-mail to Reuters on Sunday, Laurent Sacchi, Danone's
group secretary, said Mead Johnson was "absolutely not
discussed" at Danone's Oct. 17 board meeting.
However he did not specifically comment on whether Danone
was or could be interested in Mead Johnson.
"No decision has been made on what the priorities are in the
group's external growth programme at that board meeting nor in
previous ones and there is no strategic review under way,"
Sacchi said.
Paris-based Danone has been grappling with falling earnings
and some investors have questioned whether the company can
thrive in its current form as it competes with larger rivals
Nestle SA and Unilever Plc.
The group has said it is working on a plan to ensure
long-term growth known as Danone 2020, but has repeatedly denied
this included a review of assets involving major deals.
The plan, outlined to analysts at a June seminar in New
York, mainly entails organisational changes to simplify and
accelerate decision-making and adapt to competition, notably in
Europe, plus the centralisation of procurement to reduce
exposure to dairy price volatility.
With regard to Mead Johnson, the sources did not say whether
Danone had made any approach to the company or hired any
advisors. Mead Johnson declined to comment.
Shares in the U.S. group closed up 9.8 percent at $100.23 in
New York on Friday.
Many have speculated that Danone might sell an asset before
buying one, repeating the pattern from 2007 when it bid 12.3
billion euros ($15.7 billion) for Dutch baby food maker Numico
less than a week after announcing the 5.3 billion euro sale of
its biscuit business to Kraft.
Reuters first reported in February that Danone was looking
to sell its medical nutrition business, worth between 4 billion
euros and 7 billion, according to analysts.
German healthcare group Fresenius, together with
private equity funds PAI and Permira, are the last bidders left
in a race that had included Hospira and Nestle, several
other sources familiar with the matter said.
Danone on Sunday declined comment on speculation it might
sell its medical nutrition business.
($1 = 0.7833 euro)
(Aditional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London; Editing by
David Holmes)