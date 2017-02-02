Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Terms of the potential deal were unclear, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper. (on.wsj.com/2kSNSDU)

Mead Johnson, which was valued at $12.84 billion as of Wednesday's close, could fetch more than $15 billion with a takeover premium, the Journal reported.

As with all such negotiations, the talks could fall apart before a deal is reached, the newspaper said.

Neither company was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)