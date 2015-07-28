WASHINGTON, July 28 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.
will pay $12.03 million to settle civil charges that it
ran afoul of U.S. bribery laws after its China-based unit made
improper payments to certain healthcare professionals at
state-owned hospitals, U.S. regulators said Tuesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the
settlement with the company in an in-house court filing. The SEC
said Mead Johnson violated the books and records requirements of
the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) because it failed to
reflect the improper payments on its books or have an adequate
system of internal accounting controls.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)