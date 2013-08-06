Aug 6 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co on Tuesday said it will pay the government of China a penalty of about $33 million related to a probe into anti-competitive behavior by baby formula makers.

The maker of Enfamil formula said the payment will reduce its full-year earnings by about 12 cents per share.

The company reiterated its 2013 earnings forecast for profit, excluding one-time items, of $3.22 to $3.30 per share.