BEIJING, July 11 A consumer watchdog in China
said on Wednesday that a testing centre had made mistakes in
reporting that some of Mead Johnson's baby formulas contained
prohibited additives and expressed "deep regret" for the
erroneous findings that led to a sharp fall in Mead's stock
.
"On this matter, I can only express my deep regret," a
representative of the policy research centre at the Hunan
Province Credit-Building Association, surnamed Xia, told Reuters
by telephone.
The Hunan Credit-Building Association had assigned the case
to the Hunan Brands Reputation Investigation Centre, which
commissioned the Hunan Agricultural University to conduct the
inspection, Xia said.
"We sent the samples to the Hunan Agricultural University's
Food and Nutrition Examination Centre for inspection," said Xia,
who declined to give his full name due to the sensitivity of the
matter. "They issued a preliminary report indicating that the
milk powder contained vanillin compounds. But they later came
forward to say that there were errors in their monitoring."
Xia said the group is a civil society organisation and does
not come under the jurisdiction of the government.