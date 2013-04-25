BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid
* National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid
April 25 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by strength in Asia and Latin America.
The maker of Enfamil baby food said net income was $172.5 million, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $164.2 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 5 percent to $1.04 billion.
* Enpowered Solutions, LLC, expands offerings through key acquisition