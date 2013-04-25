BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid
* National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid
April 25 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday that met Wall Street estimates, helped by strength in Asia and Latin America, and stood by its full-year forecast.
The maker of Enfamil baby food said net income was $172.5 million, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $164.2 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 5 percent to $1.04 billion.
The company said it still expects 2013 earnings of $3.22 per share to $3.30 per share, excluding special items.
* Enpowered Solutions, LLC, expands offerings through key acquisition