By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
Oct 24 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, the
maker of Enfamil baby formula, reported a 15 percent increase in
quarterly profit on Thursday and raised its full-year earnings
forecast, but its shares fell amid continued concerns over a
price-fixing probe by the Chinese government.
Mead Johnson said it had launched its own investigation into
alleged price-fixing by its Chinese subsidiary as a preemptive
compliance measure and also said that it was answering requests
from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for information
on the matter.
Last August, China fined six companies, including Mead
Johnson, a total of $110 million following an investigation into
price-fixing and anti-competitive practices by foreign makers of
baby formula.
Chief Executive Kasper Jakobsen declined to provide more
detail on the cases but said that the company had hired external
lawyers to help and had "no findings or conclusions at this
time."
Shares of Mead Johnson fell 3.5 percent to $79.46 in morning
trading, even as the company's quarterly results beat analysts'
sales and earnings estimates.
Strong volume growth in China and Hong Kong accounted for
most of the company's rise in profit.
"I think some of it's China. There's an ongoing investigation
and a lot of ambiguity around what's actually being
investigated," said Morningstar analyst Ken Perkins.
"The company is saying they're being pre-emptive by doing
their own investigation but the fact that they made note of it
is significant ... and we still don't know what's going on,"
Perkins added.
Mead Johnson said its third-quarter net income rose to
$161.6 million, or 79 cents per share, from $140.3 million, or
69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Earnings in the latest quarter were reduced by 11 cents per
share by the fine the company paid in the Chinese probe.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 91 cents per share,
beating analysts' average estimate of 80 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 14 percent to $1.05 billion. Foreign exchange
pushed sales down 2 percent, while higher prices lifted them 4
percent, the company said. Analysts were expecting $998.8
million.
Kasper Jakobsen said Mead had also benefited from competitor
recalls in China, which "positively affected our market share in
the quarter."
Competitor Danone SA has had a hard time in China
this year. In addition to the price-fixing allegations, it had
to recall infant formula products in Asia in August due to a
health scare stemming from a New Zealand-based supplier,
Fonterra. Fonterra said all the tainted product had been
withdrawn and there was little or no risk to consumers.
Foreign infant formula is enormously popular in China, and
consumers are still reeling from a 2008 scandal in which six
infants died and thousands of others were sickened after
drinking milk tainted with the toxic industrial compound
melamine. Foreign brands, seen as more safe than Chinese ones,
now account for about half of total sales.
The price-fixing probe also contributed to public mistrust,
and many companies opted to slash formula prices in order to
retain the loyalty of Chinese customers.
Mead Johnson raised its forecast for the rest of the year,
saying it now expects earnings of $3.30 to $3.37 per share
before one-time items, on sales growth of 9 to 10 percent. It
previously forecast $3.22 to $3.30 per share on sales growth of
about 8 percent.
The increase comes despite the company's forecasts that
dairy costs will rise and formula prices will fall in key
markets like China.
"The government has been stiff about multinationals charging
too high a price in China," said Perkins of Morningstar.
"Combined with the higher costs of dairy, it's hard to
understand how much they can actually (raise prices) and grow."