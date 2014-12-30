UPDATE 1-Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale
LONDON, April 24 British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
Dec 30 China's Fosun International Ltd will buy Meadowbrook Insurance Group for about $433 million to enter the U.S. property and casualty insurance market.
The cash deal of $8.65 per share represents a 24 percent premium over Meadowbrook stock's closing price on Dec. 29, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LONDON, April 24 British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I