* Adj EPS 34 cents vs. Wall Street forecast 24 cents

* Revenue up 4 percent to $1.42 billion; beats Street

* Expects earnings to be 'moderately lower' in Q2

* Shares up 1 percent in morning trading

By Ernest Scheyder

April 25 Packaging producer MeadWestvaco Corp posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as strong demand from food and beverage customers offset a drop in earnings from a key land management unit.

The company makes packaging for perfume bottles, shampoo, electronics, food and other common goods, as well as paper and some chemicals.

High supply costs and low margins hurt results at the unit selling corrugated packaging in Brazil, a key market, and were primarily offset by strong demand for specialty chemicals used to make asphalt and packaging for food and beverage customers.

MeadWestvaco warned that weak demand from Europe would offset demand from emerging markets, causing earnings to be "modestly lower" in the second quarter from a year earlier.

"Although it appears the global economy could remain uneven in the near term, we will stay disciplined with the aspects of our business we can control," Chief Executive Officer John Luke Jr. said in a statement.

Net income fell to $49 million, or 28 cents per share, from $65 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring charges and other one-time items, the company earned 34 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 24 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.42 billion. Analysts expected $1.38 billion.

MeadWestvaco, based in Richmond, Virginia, manages forestland in the southeastern United States and owns an industrial park with Rockefeller Group.

Profit in the land management business dropped sharply because the year-earlier period included the results of a large land sale.

The company's shares rose 31 cents to $31.87 in morning trading. The stock has traded between $22.75 and $34.51 in the past 52 weeks.