LONDON May 15 SABMiller said it would
acquire British craft beer firm Meantime Brewing Company, giving
the maker of big name brands such as Peroni and Grolsh, exposure
to the fastest-growing part of the British beer market.
SAB said it planned to grow the sales of Greenwich,
London-based Meantime's beers across Britain and would also look
to export it in other European markets.
The financial terms of the deal were not being disclosed,
SAB said, adding that the acquisition would complete in early
June.
Meantime's beers include London Pale Ale and London Lager.
It grew sales volumes 58 percent in 2014, compared to a 1
percent rise in Britain's beer market as a whole.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)