* Craft beers growing faster than wider beer market
* Some craft beer fans oppose deals with big brewers
* SABMiller says can expand brand across UK, into Europe
By Sarah Young
LONDON, May 15 SABMiller is buying
Britain's Meantime Brewing Company, swallowing up one of the
pioneers of the country's craft brewing movement to give the
owner of big brands such as Peroni and Grolsch exposure to a
fast-growing part of the drinks market.
A surge in demand for craft beers in recent years has stolen
market share from the world's two biggest brewers, SABMiller and
Anheuser-Busch InBev, as drinkers seek new tastes and
support niche, local suppliers.
Sales volumes of Meantime's beers including London Pale Ale
and London Lager soared 58 percent in 2014, compared with a 1
percent rise in Britain's beer market as a whole. The more
richly flavoured craft beer also sells at a premium to standard
lager, another draw for SABMiller.
However, some supporters of craft beer say brands such as
Meantime, which was founded in 1999 with the backing of a group
of friends in a former tramshed in Greenwich, south London, risk
losing their appeal if they sell out to a global brewer.
"I probably won't be drinking Meantime anymore," said Jeff
Rosenmeier, founder of the Lovibonds craft brewery in
Henley-on-Thames, southern England, though he conceded most
drinkers wouldn't notice and only "beer geeks" would turn away
from it.
"Lame, lame, lame," wrote one craft beer fan on Twitter,
while another said "Goodbye to a indie brewery success story".
Meantime chief executive Nick Miller, who joined from
SABMiller in 2011, rejected the criticism.
"Why would Meantime suddenly not become a craft beer just
because it's got a different set of shareholders?" he asked on a
call with reporters.
"Are you telling me that shareholders determine whether
you're craft or not? Surely it's about the liquid, the beers
that you produce, and the passion that you have for producing
beer?"
Meantime's founder Alastair Hook, its brew master, and
Miller will continue to be part of Meantime following completion
of the deal, expected in early June.
SABMiller said it aimed to grow sales of Meantime's beers
across Britain and use its distribution networks to export it to
other markets in Europe.
AB InBev bought Goose Island, a U.S. craft beer brand, in
2011, and in the past year acquired craft names Blue Point and
10 Barrels, prompting a backlash on social media, with the three
brands featuring on the website "Craftbeerblacklist".
SABMiller's U.S. joint venture with Molson Coors,
MillerCoors, already sells Blue Moon in that country, another
beer that plays in the craft beer category, although it has also
faced some criticism.
Despite that, analysts welcomed SABMiller's expansion into a
fast-growing market.
"The variety of styles added to SAB's extensive local and
heritage beer menu should serve it well," Accendo Market's Mike
van Dulken said.
SABMiller shares were up 1.2 percent at 3,644 pence at 1120
GMT, within a UK blue-chip index up 0.3 percent.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but will
be small in the context of SABMiller's market capitalisation of
58 billion pounds ($91 billion). SABMiller sold 245 million
hectolitres of lager in 2014, compared with Meantime's annual
capacity for production of 120,000 hectolitres.
($1 = 0.6357 pounds)
