Aug 16 British outsourcing company Mears Group Plc said its care division was expected to be close to breakeven this year, as it booked a one-off cost related to scaling back its presence in the challenging market.

* The company said full-year underlying trading remained on track, before the expected one-off costs associated with its exit of "unsustainable" care contracts. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)