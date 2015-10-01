MOSCOW Oct 1 The aim of Russian air strikes in Syria is to help the forces of President Bashar al-Assad fight extremist groups such as Islamic State in areas where the Syrian government is struggling, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The aim is really to help the armed forces of Syria in their weak spots," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked whether that was Russia's objective. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)