S.Korean stocks end at record high on French election relief, won firmer
SEOUL, May 8 South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election win boosted risk appetite.
MOSCOW Oct 1 The aim of Russian air strikes in Syria is to help the forces of President Bashar al-Assad fight extremist groups such as Islamic State in areas where the Syrian government is struggling, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"The aim is really to help the armed forces of Syria in their weak spots," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked whether that was Russia's objective. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
SYDNEY/PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 8 A cyclone bearing down on New Caledonia in the South Pacific was upgraded on Monday to a category five storm, the most destructive wind-speed level, prompting local authorities to order people to stay indoors and take shelter.