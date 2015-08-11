MOSCOW Aug 11 Moscow and Riyadh continue
disagreeing on the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the
two countries' foreign ministers said on Tuesday commenting on
one of the most contentious points that has stalled efforts to
solve the conflict.
Russia is a key Assad ally and wants him being involved in
efforts to fight Islamic State. Moscow has held multiple
high-level diplomatic contacts in recent days, promoting its
idea of a coalition to fight the jihadist group.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Russian idea
boiled down to coordinating Iraqi and Syrian armies, Kurdish
forces and some armed Syrian opposition groups already clashing
with Islamic State on the ground.
But Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told the same news
conference that Assad was part of the problem, not the solution,
and had no place in Syria's future. He ruled out any coalition
that could bring Riyadh and Assad together.
Jubeir also said Riyadh was interested in purchasing
top-notch Russian arms, including the Iskander missiles, and
hoped the two countries would soon finalise talks on an arms
contract.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska,
Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)