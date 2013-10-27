(For other news from Reuters Middle East Investment Summit,
click here)
* Signs that government moving towards liberalising economy
* Big decisions too sensitive before elections
* But authorities under pressure to create jobs
* Removing barriers to competition, developing bank sector
key
* Big reforms possible soon after polls - government advisor
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Oct 27 Algeria is unlikely to see
substantial economic reform before the country holds elections
in April 2014, a top advisor to the government said, despite
growing signs that officials are edging towards liberalising
policy.
For decades, Algeria has tightly limited competition and
foreign participation in its oil- and gas-rich economy, a legacy
of the Socialist ideology which it adopted after independence
from France in 1962.
Over the past year, there have been indications that this
will change as the government comes under pressure from the
population to deliver better services and living conditions. For
example, the housing ministry has allowed more foreign firms to
bid to build housing.
But Abdelhak Lamiri, who serves as an economic consultant
for the Algerian government, said major reforms - such as
wholesale revisions to investment laws to eliminate red tape and
make it easy for new companies to enter industries - were so
politically sensitive that they would have to wait.
"No government can afford to make strategic decisions today.
That is understandable," he said in an interview at the Reuters
Middle East Investment Summit.
"Nothing will happen on the economic side before the
presidential election of 2014, because we need to establish a
long-term plan and decisions about the profound re-engineering
of the national economy."
ENERGY WEALTH
With a population of about 39 million, Algeria is different
from most North African countries in that its energy wealth
means state finances are not under heavy pressure. This makes
Algeria potentially very attractive to a wide range of foreign
companies, if barriers to doing business can be removed.
The International Monetary Fund estimates the government's
gross debt is just 11 percent of gross domestic product, a very
low level by international standards.
But while Algeria has money, it does not have a vibrant
private sector to help solve problems such as poverty and
unemployment; the jobless rate is officially estimated at 10
percent and is believed to be much higher among young people.
Algeria did not experience the kind of uprising which hit
other Arab countries in 2011. When the Arab Spring began, the
Algerian government eased social discontent by offering pay
rises to millions of state employees and free loans to
businessmen. Also, the country's civil war with Islamists in the
1990s had left many people wary of unrest.
Nevertheless, small-scale protests and riots, mostly to
demand better living conditions, are routine all over Algeria.
This maintains pressure on the government to find an economic
model that would deliver higher growth.
"Algeria's economy is structured to distribute the money,
not to transform it into productive investment," said Lamiri,
who runs the Institut International de Management, a private
business school, in Algiers.
"Our average economic growth is around 3 to 4 percent, not
enough for a take-off."
REFORMS
Measures to make it quicker and easier for Algerians to
establish companies are vital, said Lamiri, who in his role as
advisor has taken part in talks on the economy this year between
the government, labour unions and the private sector.
"In Algeria we have 600,000 enterprises - not enough,
because we need at least 1.5 million."
One way to make capital move around the economy more
efficiently would be to establish investment banks, which would
move the banking industry beyond its current focus on funding
imports, Lamiri said.
Meanwhile, the government could free up more funds for
investment, and compensate for declining gas and oil exports, by
reducing the country's import bill through programmes to boost
domestic production in sectors such as wheat and
pharmaceuticals.
But such policies will depend on the results of next year's
elections as well as the way in which political forces arrange
themselves in the weeks after the polls.
Algeria's 76-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who
suffered a stroke earlier this year, could run for a fourth term
in the elections but it is not clear whether he will do so.
In any case the ruling FLN party is expected to continue
dominating the country, but a younger group of leaders could be
more willing to experiment with the economy. In April 2012,
Bouteflika said publicly that his generation's time was over,
referring to the veteran independence-era leaders who ran the
country for five decades.
"I think we can go very rapidly right after the election to
introduce key reforms to make our economy more attractive to
foreign investment, and less bureaucratic than it is now,"
Lamiri said. "This is feasible in a very short term period."
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Andrew Torchia)