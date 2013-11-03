* Politics degrade policy-making across Middle East
* But current account, budget surpluses make Gulf attractive
* Investors looking at opportunities beyond oil
* Limited access to some parts of economy via IPOs
* Big oil price swing might be needed to change trend
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 3 Foreign money is flowing into the
parts of the Middle East which need it least as the Gulf becomes
a major destination for global portfolio investors and political
instability deters investment elsewhere in the region.
When uprisings swept across Egypt, Tunisia and other Arab
countries more than two years ago, the Arab Spring looked as if
it might have a very different impact.
By clearing out corrupt rulers and installing democratic
governments focused on raising living standards, the uprisings
promised to open markets to more competition and attract fresh
foreign investment in much of North Africa and the Levant.
The Gulf, which escaped major political change, seemed to
offer less exciting opportunities as conservative monarchies
girded themselves to resist the threat of unrest, backing away
from politically sensitive reforms of their economies.
But since 2011, investors have voted in favour of the Gulf
by a landslide. Gulf equity and debt markets have boomed, partly
on the back of inflows of foreign money, while markets affected
by the Arab Spring have struggled.
The contrast was underlined last week when equity index
compiler S&P Dow Jones Indices upgraded Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates to emerging markets from frontier market status,
after a similar decision by MSCI in June.
The decisions, which are expected to attract hundreds of
millions of dollars of fresh foreign money to those two markets,
put the Gulf on the map for the first time in the eyes of some
foreign funds which follow the S&P and MSCI benchmarks.
The upgrades are part of a trend in which foreign investors
are increasingly looking at non-oil sectors of Gulf economies as
well as their energy riches, fund managers said at the Reuters
Middle East Investment Summit.
"Gulf countries have started to attract the interest of
international investors beyond the area of gas, oil and
hydrocarbons," said John Sfakianakis, chief investment
strategist at MASIC, a Riyadh-based investment firm.
POLITICS
Politics have been key. Many investors underestimated the
seriousness of sectarian tensions uncovered by the Arab Spring;
few expected that 2-1/2 years later, Syria's civil war would
still be underway, Egypt would lack a democratic government and
Libya would lack any government able to assert its authority.
At the same time, Gulf governments have done better than
many expected in maintaining political stability. Massive state
spending programmes, financed by oil revenues, have mostly been
successful in buying social peace.
Other factors are involved. The euro zone debt crisis and
uncertainty over U.S. economic policy have hurt Arab countries
with weak external trade positions and state finances while
rewarding those, including the Gulf states, which enjoy the
security of current account and budget surpluses.
Estimates by Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, show that
even as money flowed out of many emerging market funds in the
third quarter of this year, pure Middle East equity funds - most
of them Gulf-focused - saw a third straight quarter of net
inflows. The sector had not managed that feat since 2007/2008.
In the nine months to end-September, net inflows reached
more than $200 million, equivalent to 12.5 percent of the latest
reported assets under management, according to Lipper.
Mark Mobius, Executive Chairman of Templeton Emerging
Markets, said the strong performances of Gulf economies in the
past few years had caused some foreign investors to understand
the region better and distinguish between individual markets.
"People understand there is a difference between Dubai and
Oman, or Bahrain and Qatar, for example - they can differentiate
between them. That's very important."
A third factor buoying Gulf markets is the growth of the
private sector. Political tensions have discouraged radical
economic reforms, such as cuts in wasteful and expensive state
subsidy schemes, across the Middle East and North Africa.
But in the Gulf, governments have been prompted to step up
efforts to create jobs for their citizens with labour reforms,
financial aid for entrepreneurs and in some cases deregulation,
such as Saudi Arabia opening up its aviation market.
As Gulf economies slowly diversify, they become more
interesting to foreign investors and more able to ride out drops
in oil prices. Output of Saudi Arabia's oil sector shrank 3.7
percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2013 but the
non-oil private sector expanded 4.2 percent, resulting in a
solid overall economic growth rate of 2.7 percent.
The growing market clout of the Gulf's private sector was
seen last month when UAE shopping mall operator Majid Al Futtaim
became the first issuer from the Middle East other than a bank
to sell a hybrid bond - one with equity-like characteristics -
in the international market.
British-based investors bought 43 percent of the $500
million issue, followed by other Europeans with 28 percent and
Asian investors with 12 percent. Just a couple of years ago,
local Gulf investors could have been expected to buy most of a
bond issue from the region as many foreigners stayed away.
ACCESS
The gradual increase of foreign portfolio investment in the
Gulf could become a flood if Saudi Arabia decides to open its
market, the Arab world's largest, to direct foreign investment
after several years of preparing for the reform. Foreigners are
now limited to investing via swaps and exchange-trade funds, and
are believed to hold no more than 5 percent of the stock market.
Sfakianakis said any decision to open the Saudi market would
be politically sensitive because foreigners might be perceived
as unfairly taking some of the country's corporate wealth. "If
it happens, it could happen in a second - over a weekend."
Another issue is whether Gulf markets can list enough
corporate assets to satisfy foreign investors. In Saudi Arabia,
much of the economy is controlled by family firms which float
few if any of their shares; in Qatar, the government holds big,
untraded stakes in many companies.
Officials in both countries say they want to make more
shares available for trading, but once again, progress may be
slowed by political sensitivities.
With the S&P and MSCI upgrades due to take effect next
year, however, the trend of rising foreign portfolio investment
in the Gulf may continue for some time.
The biggest threat may be oil prices. Any drop of Brent
crude to around $85 a barrel, from about $105 at present, would
start to pressure the finances of Gulf states while aiding the
economies of oil-importing Arab Spring countries such as Egypt.
Sfakianakis said any major flow of foreign funds back to
North Africa was unlikely without a political breakthrough.
"The politics is what directs the conditions in these
countries. Without fixing the politics, and creating a process
of decision-making that is based on compromise and rejects
extremes on both sides, there will be little economic growth and
little attention from outside investors," he said.
