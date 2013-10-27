(For other news from the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit,
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Oct 27 The growth of a small Tunisian
airline over the past two years is a rare success story in an
economy ravaged by the country's 2011 revolution - and it points
to the potential for more successes if political stability can
be restored.
Corporate investment and tourist arrivals have shrunk while
unemployment and inflation have risen since the overthrow of
Tunisia's autocratic leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in January
2011 launched a protracted period of political tensions.
Two murders of left-wing politicians triggered months of
unrest this year; the ruling Islamist party and the opposition
began talks last week on forming a non-partisan cabinet that
will hopefully govern until elections next year.
It has been a poor environment in which to run a business,
but Syphax Airlines has grown since Tunisian
businessman Mohammed Frikha established it in 2011, just months
after the revolution.
Syphax, which links Tunisian cities to destinations such as
Paris, Istanbul, Jeddah and Tripoli in Libya, has expanded from
operating two planes to four, and in July ordered six Airbus
jets worth a total of $576 million, according to their
list prices.
"It is important to launch investments in times of crisis,"
Frikha, 50, said in an interview at the Reuters Middle East
Investment Summit.
"It's true there are difficulties, but success may be double
because of the availability of government incentives and
guarantees...This gives us an advantage over competitors which
might invest after the crisis."
LICENCE
As a young man in the Tunisian commercial city of Sfax,
Frikha initially planned to go into his father's textiles
business. But he studied communications technology in France and
founded his first company, telecommunications engineering
venture Telnet, in Tunisia in 1994.
Economists hoped the 2011 revolutions around the Arab world
would unleash a wave of fresh investment, by loosening the grip
of entrenched business elites who used their connections with
autocratic governments to stifle competition.
For the most part, this has not happened so far; societies
have been in too much turmoil. But it does appear to have
happened in the case of Syphax.
Frikha noted that he had obtained a licence to launch his
airline just months after the overthrow of Ben Ali - a process
which could have taken years under the old regime. Syphax, which
describes itself as a "hybrid" airline with characteristics of
both budget carriers and full-service airlines, competes with
state-owned Tunisair, the much larger flag carrier.
Tunisair and Syphax have had a complex and sometimes rocky
relationship, quarrelling publicly over the younger carrier's
right to expand its route network and arrangements for Tunisair
staff to provide services to Syphax.
The flag carrier is struggling to trim its bloated
workforce, a task which has become more politically sensitive in
Tunisia's post-revolution climate of union activism. As a young
airline, Syphax does not face this challenge.
Political and economic turmoil over the past two years has
affected Syphax, Frikha said - particularly waves of strikes in
industries supplying the airline. But he said the instability
had also helped Syphax, by allowing it to obtain financial
incentives and assistance from the government more easily than
it could have during normal economic times.
Frikha listed Telnet on the Tunis stock exchange in 2011,
the first listing after the revolution. He listed Syphax in June
this year, after offering 2.5 million shares worth a total of 25
million dinars ($15.3 million) - 45 percent of the firm's
augmented capital - to the public and institutional investors.
Syphax's share price fell sharply in the initial months
after listing, from 10.00 dinars to as low as 7.79, but it has
since rebounded to 9.10 dinars. It has underperformed the
overall Tunisian stock market, which dropped 1.8
percent during that period.
The airline posted an after-tax loss of 14.53 million dinars
in 2012, according to its statements to the stock exchange. But
its passenger traffic is growing rapidly, which suggests Syphax
is heading towards profitability; it carried 113,291 people in
the second quarter of this year compared to 15,599 in the
year-ago period.
Frikha said he was aiming to carry 1 million passengers next
year and 4 million annually after five years.
"I look forward to Syphax becoming a small Lufthansa or
Emirates airline. I will increase the number of people coming to
Tunisia and break into new markets such as the United States,
Canada and China," he said.
AUSTERITY
Under pressure from its international lenders, the Tunisian
government said this month that it was moving ahead with
austerity measures including a 5 percent cut in public spending
and a freeze on public sector wages in 2014.
Although it is not certain that the next cabinet, or the
post-election government, can stick to this austerity, other
plans for next year include the imposition of a 10 percent tax
on exporting companies, which have been exempt from taxes. This
marks a major shift from Ben Ali's heavily export-focused
economic model.
Frikha said he supported the government's tax reforms
because it was necessary to raise state revenues, but higher
corporate taxes should be repealed once foreign investors
started returning to Tunisia in large numbers.
He described the country's problems as mainly political, due
to a struggle to create a stable democratic system rather than
the result of any fundamental weaknesses in the economy of 11
million people, who are among the best-educated in the Arab
world.
"We should be ready for Tunisia after the crisis, because we
are able to become a model for success in the Arab Spring and
resemble Turkey," Frikha added.
