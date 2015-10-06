LONDON Oct 5 Increased borrowing by Middle Eastern banks is expected to continue into 2016 as financial institutions try to bolster their balance sheets while regional liquidity drops amid persistently low oil prices.

Syndicated loans for Middle Eastern banks have nearly doubled in the last 12 months to $7.8 billion, compared with $4.1 billion in the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Top-tier banks, including Qatar National Bank and Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank, raised international syndicated loans earlier this year, but smaller banks, such as the UAE's Bank Sohar and Ajman Bank, rely on syndicated loans arranged and provided by large regional banks.

Continuing low oil prices are taking a toll on regional liquidity and leading banks are grappling with deposit withdrawals, which are pushing loan to deposit ratios higher as governments struggle to plug budget deficits and fund subsidies for their populations.

Sovereign wealth funds are also seeing big outflows. Saudi Arabia has withdrawn tens of billions of dollars from global asset managers as it tries to cut its deficit and reduce exposure to volatile equity markets. The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency's foreign reserves have slumped by nearly $73 billion since oil prices started to decline last year.

"Oil prices have been low for some time and we are increasingly hearing of big withdrawals of cash deposits from banks," said one banker based in the Middle East. "This will be a main driver of activity  as we go into 2016," he said.

Smaller Middle Eastern banks have also been hit by the double whammy of lower regional liquidity just as their funding requirements are starting to rise and are now trying to secure longer-term liquidity in the markets.

"Smaller banks are all asking about what they can do. Loan to deposit ratios are going up fast; they have to fill a gap and will go to the markets to fund it," a loan syndicate head said.

As loans from regional banks become less available, smaller banks may have to turn to international banks for new loans, which will present new lending opportunities for international banks seeking to boost their profile in the region.

International banks pulled back from the Middle East in 2011 amid a dollar funding squeeze during the eurozone crisis. This allowed regional lenders to flourish, and foreign banks have gradually been trying to rebuild their businesses since then. HIGHER PRICING Middle Eastern banks' success in raising new international loans will be dictated by their ability to pay higher pricing and the amount of ancillary business they can offer, which depends on the strength of correspondent banking and counterparty relationships with international banks.

Many Middle Eastern banks raised funds earlier this year when the oil price started to fall, before fears of China's slowing economic growth dragged commodity prices lower and caused global volatility in September.

Qatar National Bank raised a $3 billion loan which refinanced a $1.8 billion 2012 deal which had all-in pricing of 85bp and a margin of 60bp, down from a margin of 100bp in 2012.

A $1 billion three-year term loan for First Gulf Bank was increased from an initial launch of $750 million and closed at the beginning of September. That deal was priced at 70bp over Libor.

These relationship loans are now trading at a discount in the secondary loan market, which indicates a rise in pricing to at least 100 basis points (bp) for top banks and bigger increases for smaller banks, several bankers said.

The average bid on Qatar National Bank's $3 billion loan is 98.85 percent of face value and First Gulf Bank is 98.98, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

"Clients pushed these deals through at relationship prices, which disguises the fact that the market needs higher pricing," the loan syndicate head said.

After a steep rise in funding costs, many Middle Eastern banks are not able to lend at around 100bp and loan pricing could have to rise higher to around 150bp to entice them to join internationally syndicated deals for bank borrowers.

Smaller financial institutions could be looking at margins of up to 300bp to make their deals competitive against corporate and project loans, bankers said.

"Generally in the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council], funding costs mean that 100bp doesn't work; banks have to lend at 150bp over Libor," the loan syndicate head said.

Several recent loans have been structured as three-year term loans and have been arranged by a mix of Middle Eastern and international banks, including Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank's first borrowing in nearly 10 years in September. Its three-year deal was increased to $750 million from $500 million and featured a mix of regional and international banks.

"There's a lot of talk about shoring up liquidity; if you can take loans out to three years, it should give more stability," the loan syndicate head said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)