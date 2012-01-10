BERLIN/HAMBURG Jan 10 Germany is to
restrict the use of antibiotics in farm animals to prevent
over-use of medication, German Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner
said on Tuesday.
The move followed allegations of excessive use of
antibiotics by German poultry farmers.
"We need concerted action now: the use of antibiotics in
animal husbandry restricted to a minimum," Aigner said in a
statement.
A survey by German environmental pressure group Bund on
Monday found that 10 of 20 samples of chicken meat sold in
German supermarkets showed antibiotic-resistant bacteria,
indicating the birds had been treated with antibiotics. Such
antibiotic-resistant bacteria can affect humans who eat the
meat.
Bund said this meant animals in intensive farms were
systematically treated with antibiotics to prevent illnesses
spreading among livestock kept in large groups close together.
Aigner on Tuesday announced proposed changes to German
veterinary drug law aimed at keeping antibiotics use to the
minimum required.
Animal treatment using antibiotics which are used in human
medicine will be severely restricted, Aigner said.
Vets will be compelled to give investigating authorities
information about farm use of antibiotics.
Vets will also be forbidden to exceed permitted dosages and
will also have to more closely document the antibiotic use they
make.
The German poultry association ZDG rejected the criticism of
excessive antibiotic use, saying German poultry farms have
higher standards than in other countries.
The ZDG said it has already agreed a voluntary plan to cut
antibiotics use in farming by 30 percent in the coming five
years.
