* Minister calls for EU action
* Work still needed on definition
* Farmers group says consumers will pay more
BERLIN, Jan 19 Germany will press the
European Union to introduce a label on meat saying it came from
humanely raised farm animals, German agriculture minister Ilse
Aigner said on Thursday.
The move would be part of a new German government programme
to improve farm animal welfare, she said.
"Transparency changes buying behaviour and then the
production processes and manufacturing processes," she said at
the opening of the Green Week food trade fair in Berlin.
An EU-wide label on meat to show consumers that the animal
was reared humanely should be introduced, she said.
"This will make it possible for consumers to recognise
products which were produced using a very high level of animal
welfare," she said.
It would not be practical for Germany to make such a move
alone, she said.
Farm animal welfare is part of a charter for agriculture and
consumers setting out a series of medium and long term goals for
German farm policy announced by Aigner on Thursday.
The charter said the amount of space farm animals receive
and their freedom of movement were key factors for animal
welfare.
Practices such as castrating piglets without painkillers was
not compatible with animal welfare, it said.
The actual definition of humanely-reared still needs
considerable research, said a report from a ministry working
group preparing the charter.
Consumers must be ready to pay more for meat with such
labels, German farmer's association DBV said.
"Consumers will have to change their understanding of
prices," said Heinrich Graf von Bassewitz, DBV spokesman for
organic farming.
"Consumers who complain about so-called factory farming have
pushed forward this form of agriculture though their purchases
of cheap foods and their extreme price-consciousness."
(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann, additional reporting by
Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)