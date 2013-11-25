* Says making progress in talks with international creditors

* Has net debt of $9.6 bln (Adds detail, background)

MOSCOW Nov 25 Debt-laden Russian miner Mechel has been granted a waiver on the terms of a $1 billion syndicated loan until the end of 2014, bringing relief in talks with its creditors that have unsettled investors.

The coal-to-steel group, with debts of $9.6 billion, has been seeking a waiver of loan terms and delays to repayments. Signs of a hitch in negotiations pushed the firm's share price down over 40 percent on Nov. 13.

"We are witnessing significant progress in negotiations with our international creditors on the finalisation of our debt optimisation discussions," Chief Financial Officer Stanislav Ploschenko said in a statement.

The deal was agreed with a syndicate of international banks, including ING, Societe Generale, UniCredit , Commerzbank, Raiffeisen, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, ICBC (London) and Russian state-bank VTB.

The firm has not yet said if it has reached an agreement to waive the terms of other loans with Russian banks, but last week sources said banks had agreed to restructure Mechel's debt, $2.5 billion of which is due to be repaid next year.

Loans from Russian banks - mainly VTB, Gazprombank and Sberbank - account for around 60 percent of Mechel's debt, and foreign banks another 22 percent, according to the company.

Mechel's Moscow-listed shares were trading down 2.3 percent, with New York yet to open. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter)