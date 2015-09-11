BRIEF-Brio Gold Q1 revenues from mining operations $59.5 mln
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russian indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Friday it hoped to keep its third-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) unchanged from the April-June period.
The company reported on Friday a second-quarter EBITDA of $179 million, down from $211 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
HONG KONG, May 10 Asian stocks are set to start Wednesday trade on a tentative note with markets put on edge by U.S President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme.