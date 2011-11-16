INSIGHT-Secret rebates send European plastics benchmark above true cost
* Ethylene benchmark written into purchase contracts for plastics
MOSCOW Nov 16 Russian coking coal and steel producer Mechel said on Wednesday that one of its units received a $180 million credit facility from a syndicate of banks that could be increased to $350 million.
Mechel Trading AG's facility will be used to re-finance short term loans and carries a three-year tenor with an 18-month grace period.
The syndicate includes ING, UniCredit, Barclays and UnicreditBank. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)
* Ethylene benchmark written into purchase contracts for plastics
* Inventory at Qinhuangdao port fell sharply (Adds international prices and bullets)