MOSCOW Nov 16 Russian coking coal and steel producer Mechel said on Wednesday that one of its units received a $180 million credit facility from a syndicate of banks that could be increased to $350 million.

Mechel Trading AG's facility will be used to re-finance short term loans and carries a three-year tenor with an 18-month grace period.

The syndicate includes ING, UniCredit, Barclays and UnicreditBank. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)