* Q3 net $25.7 mln, Reuters poll forecast with one-offs $74
mln
* Q3 EBITDA $678 mln, poll forecsat $666 mln
* Q3 Revenue $3.21 bln, poll forecast $3.26 bln
MOSCOW, Dec 15 Russian steel and coking
coal producer Mechel missed forecasts with a
third-quarter net profit of $25.7 million on Thursday, hit by
one-off losses from foreign exchange moves.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the firm, controlled
by billionaire Igor Zyuzin, to report a net profit of $74
million including one-offs, down from $341 million a year ago.
It took a foreign exchange hit of $296 million.
Steel companies in Russia, the world's fifth largest
producer, are booking big forex losses in the third quarter
because of the softening rouble, with number two producer
Severstal reporting last week that it lost $266
million due to currency moves.
Despite the fall in net profit, Mechel's coking coal output
is rising.
Mechel said in November sales of coking coal concentrate in
the first nine months of the year reached 9.13 million tonnes,
up 14 percent year-on-year.
Third quarter revenue rose to $3.21 billion, up from $2.65
billion a year ago but below the $3.26 billion forecast.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) reached $678 million, up from $602 million
the year before and more than the $666 million forecast.
Net debt was $9.0 billion, compared to $8.6 billion at the
end of the third quarter.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Mark Potter)