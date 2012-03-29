* Lenders previously loosened net debt/EBITDA ratio in 2011

MOSCOW, March 29 Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel said it expects to breach certain lending deals and was in talks with banks to waive debt covenants after prices for its products declined last year.

"As a result of prevailing market conditions and a corresponding decline in market prices for its products, it expects to breach certain financial covenants in certain of its credit facilities for the year ended December 31, 2011," Mechel said on Thursday.

Mechel did not provide detail on its current debt, saying it was confident it would achieve a positive outcome in the talks.

The company, controlled by billionaire Igor Zyuzin, has invested heavily to develop the $2.8 billion Elga coking coal mining and railway project in Russia's remote Yakutia region, pushing its total debt to $9.5 billion as of September 30.

Burgeoning debt previously forced the company to renegotiate covenants with lenders last year when banks agreed to raise the net debt/EBITDA ratio to 3.5 from the earlier 3.0 level.

At that time, analysts said remaining below the more flexible ratio would also prove challenging.

The company's depository receipts closed off 3.3 percent in New York yesterday at $9.38. They are 71 percent below their 52-week high of $32.20.

Mechel has not reported its full year 2011 results. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mike Nesbit)