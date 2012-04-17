MOSCOW, April 17 Russia's largest coking coal producer, Mechel, said on Tuesday it had six months to resolve mining licence violations at three properties belonging to its Yakutugol subsidiary following a government investigation.

"Yakutugol is working to resolve the violations within the designated time frame," a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

"The issue of removing the licences cannot be examined until the time period expires."

She added the company had received a written statement from the ministry describing how it could resolve the violations.

Corporations doing business in Russia frequently face government reviews of production licences, although the grounds for scrutiny are often unclear.

The ministry said in a statement Mechel's violations relate to production volumes, technical mining issues and other matters.

Earlier, sources told Russia's Kommersant newspaper that the natural resources ministry had recommended the Rosnedra licencing agency withdraw three licences because of ongoing violations.

Rosnedra will meet within the next two weeks to decide on whether it agrees with the ministry's findings, the sources added.

In March, the natural resources ministry said an audit at the Yakutugol facility between 2009-2011 showed possible licence breaches related to output volumes and environmental codes.

When the story broke on March 22, Mechel's shares lost 3.0 percent of their value, closing at $9.83 per share in New York.

They closed at $9.14 on Monday, down a further 7.0 percent. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Mark Potter)