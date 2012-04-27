* Does not give details on new terms
* Analyst says net debt/EBITDA ratio is 5.5 this year
(Adds analyst comments, share price)
MOSCOW, April 27 Russian steel and coking coal
producer Mechel has reached an agreement with lenders
on new debt covenants on its loans, it said on Friday, the
second time in as many years it has been forced to renegotiate
borrowing terms.
"Lenders confirmed their agreement to waivers on a number of
credit facilities ... including a significant structural change
to financial covenants," the company said in a statement.
Analysts had earlier cited a report by DebtWire that Mechel
renegotiated the covenants on a $2 billion syndicated loan,
increasing the net debt/EBITDA ratio to 5.5 for 2012, 4.4 for
2013 and 3.75 for 2014.
"The news is very positive for Mechel and was a long-awaited
event for the market," Uralsib analyst Dmitry Smolin said.
"We note that with new debt covenants Mechel is unlikely to
have any difficulties with financial discipline over the next
two to three years (based on our financial model)."
Mechel's New York-listed shares were up 0.2 percent at $8.96
at 1357 GMT. The stock has taken a battering amid the company's
debt woes, falling nearly 70 percent over the past year.
Burgeoning debt forced the company to renegotiate covenants
with lenders last year when banks agreed to raise the net
debt/EBITDA ratio to 3.5 from 3.0.
In March it said it had entered into talks with banks to
renegotiate these agreements once again because of weak market
conditions.
The company, which had total debts of $9.5 billion as of
Sept 30, has invested heavily in the $2.8 billion Elga coking
coal mining and railway project in Russia's remote Yakutia
region, while also continuing an aggressive policy on
acquisitions.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Greg Mahlich)