Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
MOSCOW, March 29 Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel said on Thursday that it is in talks with lenders to waive debt covenants after prices for its products declined last year.
"As a result of prevailing market conditions and a corresponding decline in market prices for its products, it expects to breach certain financial covenants in certain of its credit facilities for the year ended December 31, 2011," Mechel said in a statement.
The company did not provide any details on its current debt level and said it was confident that it would achieve a positive outcome in the talks with lenders. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.