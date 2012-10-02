European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian steel and coal miner Mechel reported on Tuesday a surprise $823 million net loss for the second quarter of 2012, compared to a $192 million net profit as reported in the year-earlier period.
Stripping off impairment charges, the net loss amounted to $177 million, the company said in a statement.
Analysts expected Mechel to post a second-quarter net profit of $18 million.
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday, while investors cheered retailer Ocado's first international deal.