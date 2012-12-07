MOSCOW Dec 7 Debt-laden Russian mining and
steel company Mechel won 55 percent of the Pacific
port of Vanino by offering the highest bid of 15.5 billion
roubles in a tender, VTB bank, the sale organiser, said on
Friday.
It said the final bid was ten times higher than the initial
offer.
Vanino, located on Russia's Pacific coast near the regional
capital of Vladivostok, is one of several ports vital for the
export of Russian coal and metals to Asian markets.
Infrastructure constraints are a major challenge to boosting
exports and port capacity a key competitive edge.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)