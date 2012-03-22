MOSCOW, March 22 Russian steel and coking coal
producer Mechel said on Thursday it will cooperate with
a Natural Resources Ministry investigation at Yakutugol, one of
its major coal mining assets.
"We believe it is possible to fulfill the requirements of
the regulators at Russia's Natural Resources Ministry," the
company said in an emailed statement.
"We always pay special attention to comply with licence
obligations."
Earlier, the Ministry said it is investigating Mechel's
Yakutugol mines for possible violations of the terms of the
production licences and that the miner could lose them following
further legal steps.
