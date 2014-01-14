Jan 14 Mecom Group PLC :
* Full year EBITDA estimated at approximately E87 million
(2012: E87 million).
* Expects adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be
approximately 28 euro cents (2012: 24 euro cents)
* Comparisons with 2012 performance are affected by the
disposals made during 2013
* EBITDA is estimated to be approximately E6 million higher
than in 2012.
* Advertising revenue fell by 21 per cent in 2013
* Advertising revenue decline of 23 percent in The Netherlands
and 17 per cent decline in Denmark
* Total revenue was down approximately 11 per cent for the full
year
* Total operating costs were approximately E100 million (12 per
cent) lower in 2013 than in 2012
* Mecom remains in discussion regarding the potential disposal
of Limburg Media Groep ("lmg")
* Group does not expect further improvement in short-term from
rates of decline experienced in second half of 2013
* Expect 2014 cash flows and year-end net debt to be affected
by the redundancy and other costs
* Board will consider future dividend policy once announced
cost reduction plans successful
