LONDON Nov 21 European publishing group Mecom has opened talks with various parties to sell Edda Media, its Norwegian business, after receiving a number of approaches, it said on Monday.

The group said no final decision had been made about a sale, following a report in the Financial Times, which said the group was in talks over a 1.6 billion Norwegian Kroner ($278 million) sale to local media group A-pressen.

The FT said talks between the two companies were at a late stage and a deal could be reached within the next two to four weeks.

Mecom said it had received a number of approaches for Edda and that it was in discussions with various parties.

"No decision has been made to proceed with any transaction and a further statement will be made in due course if and when appropriate," it said.

Mecom describes Edda Media as the second-strongest player in the local media market in Norway, with 30 newspapers and 46 websites. A-pressen is owned by Norwegian telecom operator Telenor and Norwegian unions.

Mecom, which publishes newspapers in the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland and Norway, said last month plunging consumer confidence was holding back advertising in its newspapers, and would result in an unexpected drop in earnings for the second-half and for the year as a whole. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Michelle Martin; Editing by Erica Billingham)