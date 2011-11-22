OSLO Nov 22 Three Scandinavian media
houses are bidding for loss-making European publishing group
Mecom's profitable Norwegian business Edda Media, a
newspaper reported.
Apart from local media group A-pressen, Norway's Polaris
Media and Sweden's Stampen are left in the final
round of the bidding, Norwegian newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv
reported on Tuesday.
Mecom said on Monday no final decision had been made about a
sale, following a report in the Financial Times which said it
was in talks about a 1.6 billion Norwegian crown ($278 million)
sale to A-pressen.
Rules on ownership limiting media players from gaining a
dominating position could stand in the way for A-pressen to be
allowed to buy Edda Media's without selling some of its papers
in a number of Norwegian regions, while Polaris Media stands no
risk of having to do so, the report said.
Mecom, which publishes newspapers in Denmark, the
Netherlands, Norway and Poland, said last month plunging
consumer confidence was holding back advertising in its
newspapers, and would result in an unexpected drop in earnings
for the second half and the year as a whole.
