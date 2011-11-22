OSLO Nov 22 Three Scandinavian media houses are bidding for loss-making European publishing group Mecom's profitable Norwegian business Edda Media, a newspaper reported.

Apart from local media group A-pressen, Norway's Polaris Media and Sweden's Stampen are left in the final round of the bidding, Norwegian newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Tuesday.

Mecom said on Monday no final decision had been made about a sale, following a report in the Financial Times which said it was in talks about a 1.6 billion Norwegian crown ($278 million) sale to A-pressen.

Rules on ownership limiting media players from gaining a dominating position could stand in the way for A-pressen to be allowed to buy Edda Media's without selling some of its papers in a number of Norwegian regions, while Polaris Media stands no risk of having to do so, the report said.

Mecom, which publishes newspapers in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland, said last month plunging consumer confidence was holding back advertising in its newspapers, and would result in an unexpected drop in earnings for the second half and the year as a whole. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Erica Billingham)