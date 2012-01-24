* To cut 70 mln euros of costs, including some jobs
* To charge for online content
* To consider options for Polish ops, free sheets
* Sees further advertising declines
* Shares fall 8 pct, handing back recent gains
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 24 Loss-making European
publisher Mecom is to slash costs, review assets and
charge customers to access content online as it fights to revive
a business hit by falling advertising sales and changing
readership trends.
The group, which sold its Norwegian arm in December to cut
debt, set out a new strategy on Tuesday in response to what it
called significant challenges to the industry.
It plans to make 70 million euros of cost savings, including
an unspecified number of job cuts.
By introducing so-called pay walls on the internet Mecom
will follow in the footsteps of such publications as the New
York Times and Wall Street Journal in the United States and the
Times and Financial Times newspapers in London.
Britain's Guardian newspaper, one of the most vocal
proponents of providing free news on the internet, has also
started introducing paid-for applications of late.
Mecom said it had decided to charge for online access to
newspapers such as De Gelderlander as it increases its reliance
on its solid subscriber base, which has maintained circulation
revenues despite the economic challenges, at a time when
advertising revenues continue to fall.
"We are going to face continual declines in advertising over
the next three years," chief executive Tom Toumazis told
reporters. "But having said that the other key revenue stream of
circulation, we believe, is going to prove to be steady.
"So that plays to our strategic message which is our push in
to the paid model and subscription model."
The group will introduce charges for its online content,
bringing in a fee for Mecom applications on the Apple
iPad and smartphones, to expand its existing 1.2 million
subscriber base that already pay for print editions.
It will test different pay models on its general websites.
The group, which publishes newspapers and websites in
Denmark, Poland and has its core business in the Netherlands,
said its cost-cutting drive would include outsourcing support
work and greater integration across the group.
Mecom, which issued a profit warning in October due to
plunging consumer confidence, said it would further review its
business by considering options for its Polish operations and
free sheet titles, either through further investment,
collaboration or divestment.
"There is a clear need for Mecom to adapt quickly to meet
the challenges our industry faces," Toumazis said.
"The strategy we are announcing today will ensure greater
commercial focus through a commitment to paid platforms and
closer integration to capture better the strengths of the
group."
Shares in the group initially opened up over 2 percent
before sliding to be down 8 percent on Tuesday, following a rise
ahead of the statement.
Analysts generally welcomed the review and said Mecom was
well placed to grow its online revenues as it already has strong
relationships with readers.
"We have long identified Mecom's high level of subscription
revenue as a considerable asset and are supportive of the
management focusing on this as a key driver of future growth,"
Numis analyst Lorna Tilbian said.
"We believe the direct relationship that Mecom has with its
customers means the group is in a better position than UK peers
to both monetise online and generate ancillary enterprise
revenues."