LONDON, April 8 European publishing group Mecom
Group Plc said its earnings would likely miss
expectations because of a sharper than expected advertising
slowdown, sending its shares lower on Monday.
The company said advertising revenues in March and April in
the Netherlands would be more than 20 percent down on a year
ago, causing its core earnings in March to fall behind 2012, and
it expected a further shortfall in April.
Mecom, which owns more than 250 printed titles and 200
websites, said its cost saving programme would not be enough to
offset falling revenues in time.
"The depth of the crisis is expected to affect advertising
revenues for the foreseeable future and any improvement in
economic conditions and consumer confidence is not anticipated
until later in the year at the earliest," the company said.
Shares in the group fell to a seven-month low in early trade
on Monday, and were down 31 percent to 58 pence by 0817 GMT.
Mecom's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for 2013 was expected to be 76 million
euros ($99 million), down from 88 million euros in 2012,
according to Reuters estimates.
Analyst Gareth Davies at Numis said there were very little
specific details before the company provided more explicit
guidance on April 25, but best guess would see his 2013 EBITDA
forecast reduce from 75 million euros to 50 million euros.
Print media companies have been suffering from a long-term
decline in circulation and advertising revenues.
Mecom, which operates in the Netherlands, Denmark and
Poland, has been reviewing its business including potential
asset disposals.