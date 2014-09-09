BRIEF-Alrai Media Group Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 449,760 dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago
Sept 9 Mecom Group Plc
* Disposal of LMG
* Entered into a share purchase agreement ( "spa") which provides for sale ( "sale") of its operating subsidiary in limburg, lmg netherlands ii b.v. ("lmg"), to concentra media nederland b.v.
* Sale places a preliminary enterprise valuation of approximately eur 58 million on lmg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 449,760 dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago
* May says strong hand needed to secure good deal (Adds context, quotes)