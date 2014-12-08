Dec 8 Mecom Group Plc :

* Regulatory update on Dutch merger control process

* As a result of various requests by ACM for additional information, ACM is unlikely to be in a position to grant licence before end of 2014

* Transaction will not be completed by end of 2014

* De Persgroep Publishing has confirmed to Mecom that it continues to work constructively with ACM to obtain required clearance

* De Persgroep Publishing remains optimistic that ACM will grant licence in January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)