Oct 15 European publishing company Mecom Group
Plc raised its full-year core profit forecast and said
its chief executive would step down at the end of the month.
Shares in the company, which have fallen 46 percent since
the beginning of the year, were trading up 31 percent at 53
pence. The stock was the biggest percentage gainer on the London
Stock Exchange in early trade.
The company, which owns more than 250 printed titles and 200
websites, said Stephen Davidson would step down as CEO by the
end of October.
Mecom now expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be between 70 million
euros and 80 million euros ($7.61 billion), due to a
stabilization in the rate of advertising revenue decline in the
Netherlands and cost benefits realised in the quarter.
The publisher had said in July that it expected core
earnings at the upper end of its previous forecast of 50 million
to 60 million euros, as it continued to cut costs.
Mecom has been selling assets and cutting jobs and costs to
ease the impact of sliding advertising rates across all its
markets.
Revenue fell 11 percent to 23.6 million euros, in the three
months ended Sept. 30, while EBITDA rose 1.3 million euros to
20.3 million euros, Mecom said on Tuesday.
Total costs fell 13 percent from the year-earlier quarter.
Costs fell 15 million euros in the Netherlands, while they were
11 million euros lower in Demark, helped by a restructuring
programme and some disposals.