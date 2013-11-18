Nov 18 Mecox Lane Ltd : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 revenue fell 40.5 percent to $21.4 million * Announced the upcoming departure, for personal reasons, of Paul Bang Zhang,

Mecox lane's chief financial officer * Diluted loss per American depositary share was $0.41 in third quarter of 2013 * Company's vice president of Finance, michael gui sheng liu, will serve as

acting CFO * Qtrly loss per share $0.01