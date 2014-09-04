BRIEF-Arca Biopharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Arca Biopharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million Source text :(http://bit.ly/2piU0GX) Further company coverage:
Sept 4 Meda : * Meda has signed an agreement to divest the manufacturing unit in Lakewood,
New Jersey, to the contract manufacturer dpt * The divestment is in line with Meda's ambitions to optimize manufacturing. The financial impact of the transaction is not material. Link to press release: here
* Says Q1 earnings per share $1.06; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.94; Q1 sales grew 27 percent to $884 million